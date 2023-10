The season eight of Koffee With Karan kickstarted today with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh being the first guests. It is for the first time that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared on a talk show together post their wedding. As the episode went live on Disney+Hotstar, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started trending for all their candid confessions. Karan Johar's emotional side also won hearts. From their wedding footage to their first meeting, Deepika Paukone and Ranveer Singh poured their hearts out. But! Also Read - KWK 8: Deepika Padukone consoles a crying Karan Johar, tells him 'don't fall for a fairytale unless you find a real one'

Did Ranveer Singh just copy paste his answer in Koffee With Karan 8?

In the episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh revealed everything about his first meeting with Deepika Padukone. He revealed that he met Deepika for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. In a dramatic way, Ranveer described how Deepika looked angelic to him when she entered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office during the script reading of Ram Leela. He spoke about how she was dressed in a white chikankari kurta and air blew her hair. After this, an old video of Ranveer Singh from an episode of Koffee With Karan has gone viral. In the video, Ranveer Singh is describing his first meeting with Anushka Sharma in YRF's office. He shared how air blew through his hair when the door opened and he saw Anushka Sharma. The video has gone viral on Reddit.

Check out Ranveer Singh's video below:

I knew Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are a load of BS. In 1st episode of KWK, Ranveer lies about his meeting with Deepika, repeats the incident of meeting with Anushka. https://t.co/E1vUgFfcbe — Sidharth B (@Sid_b23692) October 26, 2023

All about Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's proposal

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared all about their love story. He said that he proposed to Deepika Padukone in 2015. The way Deepika dropped the bomb in front of her family in the most hilarious way. Deepika revealed it to her family whilst a family dinner and her mother was in a state of shock. Ranveer revealed that over the years, he worked hard to make place in Deepika Padukone's mother's heart and he has now become one of the most favourite people of her.