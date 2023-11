Koffee With Karan 8 will soon see Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan on the couch. The clip where the former has called herself Ananya Coy Kapur is already viral all over. In the new clip, they are discussing if they have ever dated the same guy. Netizens are wondering if that indeed happened ever. Sara Ali Khan is also asked about Shubman Gill in the teaser. She says that the whole world is guessing the wrong Sara. Did she finally confirm that Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are the real pair? We know that Gill is teased with the name of the two girls even on cricket stadiums. Also Read - After Koffee fiasco; Ranveer Singh dedicates a song to Deepika Padukone, ‘Jo Hua Jaane Do’ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill sparked off dating rumours from 2022. This happened after they were following one another on social media. It seems they were also seen on dinner dates. Now, Shubman Gill was even seen having lunch and dinner with Sara Ali Khan in India and London. When Shubman Gill came on Sonam Bajwa's show he said when it came to Sara he was always telling the absolute truth. This created more ambiguity on who is the exact Sara he is referring to. Take a look at this clip of Sara Ali Khan on Shubman Gill...

Sara Ali Khan is also friends with the sister of the cricketer. Shubman Gill is one of the hottest properties on Indian cricket. Memes explode on internet when he scores well, and Sachin Tendulkar is present in the stadium. Of late, Sara Tendulkar was teased as Bhabhi by the paparazzi. Whenever Shubman scores well, netizens start teasing about how happy Sachin Tendulkar must be and what not. Sara Tendulkar was once linked to Kartik Aaryan as well.

The daughter of India's cricket legend is studying medicine in the UK. She is also an entrepreneur. Sara Ali Khan has a few movies lined up for 2024.