Karan Johar proved that he is still one of the most successful directors in the Hindi film industry after the massive success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And this RARKPK has given KJo immense confidence in donning the director's hat all over again, as it looks like he is planning to revive his shelved film Shuddhi all over again. Why do you ask? A new promo for Koffee With Karan 8 is out. Vicky Kaushal is seen on the show and is making fans skip a heartbeat with his raw and rugged look. And in the promo, he is seen saying that he is here to do Shhuddhi. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif would love to star in a film with Vicky Kaushal, but on this condition

Watch the new promo of Koffee With Karan 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Here's everything you need to know about Karan Johar's Shhuddhi casting. Also Read - Katrina Kaif not getting enough time with Vicky Kaushal to Sham Kaushal's reaction to Tiger 3; revelations made by the diva

Shuddhi was earlier supposed to be made with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, reportedly. But nothing worked on that. Later, it was claimed that Karan Johar found his cast in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt; however, that too didn't happen, and the news of Shuddhi being shelved came out in 2016. And even Karan had expressed his disappointment over the bad one on Shuddhi. "Oh my god, oh my god, I am folding my hands and bowing down to you all. Stop asking me questions about Shuddhi. I don't know what kind of bad omen the movie is going through; I am not able to make it". Also Read - Tiger 3: Salman Khan warns a fan who wishes to give flowers to Katrina Kaif; says 'Vicky Kaushal bahut marega' [Watch]

Trending Now

Is Vicky Kaushal the lead of Karan Johar's Shuddhi?

After the Sam Bahadur actor said in the promo of KWK 8 that he is coming here to do Shhuddhi, fans are wondering if he is giving his nod to Karan Johar's dream project that is based on a reincarnation story. Vicky is the best choice for the film, as he has proved his mettle as an actor with his very first film. He is a critically acclaimed actor and is also a crowd-puller, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a classic example. Vicky's upcoming release, Sam Bahadur, has left the audience enthralled, and they are excitedly waiting for the film. Vicky is also labelled as one of the best actors, and with Sam Bahadur, fans are hoping for him to win the National Award in the best actor category, as he deserves it.

All said and done, if Karan is planning to make Shuddhi with Vicky Kaushal, then we definitely cannot wait for him to make an official announcement soon.