Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar had two special guests on his show, and they were Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. Both the super-star actor and director are at their candid best. And one of the moments from the show was when Ajay Devgn called Karan Johar his enemy, whom he had sworn never to talk to. But like they say, never say anger. Karan once again raised the topic of their nemesis and recalled how graciously Ajay ended the fight.

Karan says, "I remember Ajay and I were in the same studio. And I said that I wanted to meet Ajay Devgn, and he very happily agreed to it. It was very gracious of him to do that. I know how our nemesis would have affected your relationship with Kajol, as she was my friend at the time. She was not talking to me. We were not talking to each other, but I am glad that it's over."

Ajay added," I think it was gracious of you to come and talk to me. And let's just end it and never talk about it ever again." Rohit, who has been friends with Ajay Devgn for 33 years, mentioned that he too got to know the time Karan met Ajay as he was in Switzerland shooting for Simba, and he was glad that the enemity was over. Ajay lastly added that people create differences at that time.

Ajay Devgn, who won the rapid fire hamper, showed off his genuine side, and fans are all over in love with the superstar. In his rapid fire, he was asked what he would take from his contemporaries. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, he said, 'His business acumen', 'the single status' of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's 8-hour shift work.

