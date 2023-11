Karan Johar is one of the most loved personalities in the industry. Either you love him or hate him, but you definitely cannot ignore him. It's very rare that Karan Johar gets vulnerable, and this is the second time on his show he has. And people love this side of him. On the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan spoke about his broken relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol. Yes, once upon a time, Karan faced a rough patch with Bebo during Kal Ho Naa Ho, where the filmmaker went on the public platform to slam her. But things were sure done and dusted. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan talks about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan and reveals how it feels to be friends after a breakup

And KJo reveals how he got back his friendship with Bebo after the death of his father, as the Jaane Jaan actress called him. "She was like, I don't know what to say. I said, Don't say anything; I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok. We still had not mended, and at the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again." Karan added that he claimed that he would never talk to her but added, Never say never.

In the same conversation, Karan added that the same thing happened with Kajol; they had a bad fight, but during Yash and Roohi's birth, he himself texted Kajol and sent pictures of his kids to her and even said that it's okay if she doesn't reply. " I said you don't need to reply, but these are what my children look like: Yash and Roohi. She messaged back, and she said, 'I am just full of love right now'. A month later, she said, 'It's my birthday; you don't have to come, but I went. We hugged, we cried, and it was done".

Indeed, Karan Johar has some great friends in the industry. The man who often speaks about the void of not having a relationship is definitely having some friendships that will last forever.