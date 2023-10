One of the most watched and popular talk shows in India, filmmaker Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is all set to return with a new season. On Wednesday, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took to his social media account to announce Koffee With Karan Season 8 with a hilarious promo. The video featured Karan trolling himself for giving the audiences ‘thanda’ content in the past few seasons. The show will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this month. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan to appear along with camera shy Aryan Khan on Karan Johar’s show

Koffee With Karan Season 8 announced: promo, release date and all you need to know

Karan Johar took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the latest season of his talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 8. The filmmaker shared the promo with the caption, “Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!” In the promo, Karan can be seen wearing a pink sweatshirt when he meets with his conscience with a K, 'Kconscience', which tells him how ‘thanda’ the last season of the show was. The filmmaker’s conscience also gives him a ‘meh’ reaction, indicating that Koffee With Karan Season 7 was boring and said that the show could have been cold Kold Koffee With Karan. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and more new celeb couples all set to spill the beans on Karan Johar show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan looked at his conscience with surprise as he went on to question him why a 50 years-old man would ask a 20 years-old about their sex life. Reacting to it, Karan said that he will invite the newest married couples in Bollywood, star grandkids and cricketers to stir more drama to the show. The promo ended with the filmmaker announcing that Koffee With Karan Season 8 is going to be great. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 8: Ranbir Kapoor to grace coffee couch with Alia Bhatt in first episode after refusing to appear on the chat show

Trending Now

Koffee With Karan Season 8 will premiere on October 26, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Koffee With Karan

One of the most popular talk shows in India, Koffee With Karan first premiered in November 2004 and has aired over 140 episodes. Top celebrities from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have graced the couch and fought for the infamous hamper in the rapid fire round. Last year, the show shifted to OTT platform and witnessed guests including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.