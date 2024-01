Koffee With Karan 8 last episode will once again have the influencers and the promo has been dropped on the internet, where you can see the influencers mocking Karan Johar terribly and how. The flavour of this season in the tinsel town is Orry aka Orhan Awatramani who is not sorry for anything and everything he does too marked his presence in the show. In the episode, you can see Orry showcasing his flamboyant personality and this leaves Karan laughing uncontrollably. Also Read - Raveena Tandon reveals she said NO to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai due Tina's role was lower than Kajol

After Orry’s solo appearance, you can see the four influencers in the promo where they take hilarious digs at Karan Johar. Orry is openly seen showing off his personality and calls himself a cheater and confesses to dating five people at the same time, " I was a liver and now I am cheater. Orry is a cheater". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's casual attitude while Ankita Lokhande explains how his mother targeted her late father irks netizens, 'Next level badtameezi'

Netizens react to the promo. One user wrote,. "Why does orry get the importance he is just friends of star you make him celebrity but orry the smartest person he uses his popularity". Another user commented, "Tanmay bhat boycotted this show once. Trolled karan to level. And then went here again.".

Later in the second half of the promo you can see, Tanmay Bhat questions about so many filters on this on Koffee With Karan and suggests KJo that he should have kept the show name Filter Koffee With Karan, to which Karan says 'ouch it hurts". While influencer Danish Sait asks what hurts him more this or being unable to launch the star kids in The Archies and Zoya Akhtar did it. Kusha Kapila adds it's that was it a deep cut. To which he says," Can I just exit my own show and you'll can just take over".

This is one of the only seasons of Karan Johar's show that didn't create much controversy and the netizens genuinely like the show.

Watch the video of Orry.