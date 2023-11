Koffee With Karan 8:Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be gracing the couch on the 4th episode, as the promo for the show is out. And boy, it’s just wow, just like the guests. In the promo, you can see how Alia Bhatt speaks about being back on the controversial couch with K. Karan questions Alia and Kareena if they are like Jethani, Devrani, or Bhabhi. Kareena strongly goes on a denial, saying she isn’t anyone’s Bhabhi here. Alia cannot stop laughing, as she looks worried about not speaking something that she might regret later. Also Read - Diwali 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan goes missing from Sara Ali Khan’s family pictures; fans question actress' absence

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan making a smashing appearance on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 8.

Later in the promo, you seestraight away ignoringfor questioning the history that she shared with Gadar 2 actress. Kareena refuses to answer KJo's question when he says that she was supposed to do Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and why she didn't attend thesuccess bash.

During the promotions of Gadar 2, Ameesha had spoke about Kareena Kapoor Khan being removed from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and later she replaced her in the film, " Actually, she didn't back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences." She added, "Pinkie [Roshan] aunty, his wife and Hrithik's mom, said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set, and it was Hrithik's debut and everyone was stressed".

Well it will be interesting to see if Karan manages to make Kareena speak about the differences between her and Roshan's at that time. Indeed, the episode is just going to be entertaining, and fans cannot wait to see this 'Bhabhi -Nanad' jodi sharing the couch together for the first time ever.