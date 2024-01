Khushi Kapoor has made a smashing debut into Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister marked her debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies that released on Netflix. It also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot and many more. Vedang Raina was also a part of the film. In recent times, whispers are being heard that there is something brewing between Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. Their names are being linked to each other. Now, as Khushi Kapoor has appeared on Koffee With Karan 8, she finally reacted to the rumours doing the rounds of the gossip mills. Also Read - New Year 2024: Sunny Deol proves he is a mamma's boy as he wishes fans with their unseen pics

Khushi Kapoor reacts to rumours of dating The Archies co-star Vedang Raina

Karan Johar is known for asking personal questions to celebrities on Koffee With Karan. So he asked Khushi Kapoor about the conjecture that is going around about her dating Vedang Raina. To this, Khushi Kapoor gave a smart answer. She quoted something from Om Shanti Om and said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om where there’s a row of people just saying, ‘Om and I were just good friends’?" This response has raised many eyebrows. Did she just confirm that she isn't dating Vedang and they are just good friends and nothing more? Also Read - Dipika Kakar pens an appreciation post for Shoaib Ibrahim for being a wonderful father and husband

Not just Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's love life also got discussed. The Devara actress almost confirmed that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya. When asked who is on speed dial, she said her father, Khushu and Shikhu. It also got revealed that she has dated 3 people in life.

Check out Koffee With Karan 8 promo video below:

Meanwhile to Times Now, Vedang Raina cleared the air and stated that he is not dating Khushi Kapoor. The debutant actor was quoted saying, "We had the same interest in music. Khushi and I are not dating. I have a very strong bond with her. We have known each other for a very long time and we are connected through many things." It was recently that Khushi and Vedang were papped at the airport reportedly leaving for New Year holidays. This added fuel to the dating rumours.

Here's a video of Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina