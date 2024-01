Koffee With Karan 8 saw the gorgeous yesteryear divas Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor on the couch. The two ladies made a few revelations about their careers, lives, friendships and so on. Neetu Kapoor who was married to late Rishi Kapoor was asked about tip did she give to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for a happy married life. The two got hitched in April 2022. When Karan Johar asked her if there is something they could learn from her, or her life, she said times had changed. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar? A love triangle brewing with Shikhar Pahariya?

She said she had no tip for them, as in today's day and age young people lived freely. She just tells them to be happy. Neetu Kapoor was quoted as saying, "And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe." Well, we must say that she is a practical mother-in-law. Also Read - KWK 8: Neetu Kapoor calls Zeenat Aman 'Sexiness ki Dukaan'; reveals not Rishi Kapoor but THIS actor was her first crush

Neetu Kapoor on her darling grandchild, Raha Kapoor

Karan Johar said on the show that Raha Kapoor is a gorgeous baby. She has the strong Kapoor genes as her eyes look like late Raj Kapoor. We saw her first red carpet moment less than a month ago. The star couple showed Raha's face to the paps as they went for the X'Mas lunch at the residence of late Shashi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor said that Raha Kapoor is growing up, and they are teaching her words. She said that she tells the help to make her say 'Papa' while Soni Razdan teaches her to say 'Mamma'. This is a very common situation in many households. Neetu Kapoor further said, "Tell her to say 'Mamma.' So I went the other day to the house and Alia says, 'Oh by the way, she said 'mamma.' So I said, 'She didn't say 'mamma', she said 'mum-mum.' But she's saying 'da-da' and not 'na-na,' so I'm happy with that."