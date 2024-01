Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is extremely popular. He isn't an actor or hails from a celebrity family, but he is friends with almost everyone in the industry. Orry is famous for his celebrity pictures and he's best friends with Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn, Ananya Panday and others. He recently made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. Being Orry, he made quite a few statements that viral on social media in no time. One of them is of planning his own downfall. Yes, that's exactly what Orry said while accepting that he has an attitude problem. Also Read - Has Ananya Panday upset Palak Tiwari fans with caption on latest pic with Orry? Here's what happened

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has an epic reaction to Orry's Koffee With Karan 8 episode

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Orry is stating that he goes through all the comments that are made on his pictures. He talks about fame getting to his head and having an attitude problem. He then adds that he is planning his own downfall and he has a relevance room in his office where his 'minions' check every comment that is made on his pictures. Sanjay Gupta reacted to the video saying that he is not the movie that is waiting to happen but in fact he actually is one film. Also Read - Orry hits back at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi in a snide manner; unimpressed netizens predict his downfall

Check out Sanjay Gupta's tweet below:

This guy is not a movie waiting to happen…

He is a movie that’s happening. https://t.co/zEJqn3oGCt — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 18, 2024

Here's a video of Orry from Bigg Boss 17 house

Apart from this, Orry made some more statements that caught attention. On the Koffee With Karan 8 segment, he said that he is currently dating five people and that he is a 'cheater'. To trolls, he said that people may be making memes on him but he is the one who is making money. He also revealed that Kajol once denied to pose with him. He also spoke about Deepika Padukone and said, "I remember once we had the same bun, and I said to her, 'DP, we have the same bun.' She looked at me like she didn't know who I was, and I was like, 'I love you for doing that'."