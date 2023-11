Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Karan Johar together are LIT. And this episode of Rani Mukerji and Kajol is by far the best episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Rani Mukerji and Kajol transported their fans to the era of the 1990s, when the actresses were more real and raw. And in the show, both Rani and Kajol made a lot of revelations, and one that caught our attention was when Rani declared that she would want Pathaan and Tiger in her Mardaani franchise. Shah Rukh Khan made his smashing comeback with Pathaan, and it became the highest Hindi grosser in the history of Indian cinema until Jawan was released. Aditya Chopra gave SRK the biggest hit of his career. When we talk about Tiger, it’s the first film from the spy universe, and it’s a smashing hit franchise. War, starring Hrithik Roshan, is another hit spy universe that has left fans enthralled, and they are eagerly waiting for War 2. Also Read - KWK 8: Aditya Chopra had threatened Karan Johar to not speak about his marriage with Rani Mukerji in public

Rani Mukerji got candid in her rapid fire when asked by Karan Johar about which franchise she would like to be part of. Tiger, War, or Pathaan to which the actress instantly replied that she would like Tiger and Pathaan to join her Mardaani franchise. Also Read - KWK 8: Rani Mukerji vows to expose Karan Johar, Kajol threatens to walk out of the show [Watch]

Rani Mukerji made her comeback with Mardaani after her sabbatical, and she stunned her fans with her fierce cop avatar. Mardaani 2 too hit the right chord with the audience. And now she is all set for Mardaani 3, and it will be interesting to see Shivani Shivaji Roy meet Tiger and Pathaan in her life.

Fans cannot stop raving the latest episode of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, call their banter hilarious.

This was the best and funniest episode of this season KWK until now I laughed so much?, the quiz round just made me roll on the floor with laughter ????.

Don't miss this episode if you want to have a good laugh.