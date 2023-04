Karan Johar is returning with a brand new season of the most popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker and the host will soon come up with Koffee with Karan 8. To kick start the show Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to appear in the first episode according to reports. It is worth noting that the Brahmastra actor will grace the coffee couch after he refused to appear on the chat show. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Rashami Desai: Actresses who were called Jealous of other actresses due to THIS reason

According to a source, Karan Johar wants the new couple Ranbir and Alia to start the eight season. He intends to talk about their marriage and parenthood with them on the show. Alia Bhatt has opened the last three editions of Koffee with Karan hence KJo wants her for this season as well. The couple has made a lot of headlines in past year and continues to do so hence, Karan Johar is hoping for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to grace the coffee couch together in Koffee with Karan 8.

If reports are to be believed, will appear on the popular talk show after he refused to do so. The actor has previously featured in an episode of one of the previous seasons but later he spoke negatively about the show. The actor slammed of making money out of the guests. Back in 2017, in an AIB podcast, Ranbir claimed that he was forced to attend KWK. He and Anushka planned to go on a protest and bring the entire film industry against KWK together because it's not fair, said the actor.

Ranbir also thinks it is not right that actors appear on the show as guests just to get roasted. “He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it’s not right,” said the actor. Ranbir who is tired of Koffee with Karan is now said to kick start the eighth season with his wife after slamming the host Karan Johar.