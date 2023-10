Koffee With Karan 8 is about to begin in a couple of days. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were rumoured to be the first guests on Karan Johar's chat show. And it has seemingly been confirmed as a video featuring Deepika and Ranveer is going viral from Koffee With Karan 8. The episode looks fun but the guests look hotter, raising temperatures by twinning in black. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: When Deepika Padukone felt like slapping Karan Johar for making fun of her in his show [Watch]

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were secretly engaged to each other, Karan Johar quizzes couple on Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar introduces Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and could not stop gushing over their hotness, their chemistry. He praises them saying they look smoking hot to which Ranver replies, 'Thanks Tharki uncle,' as per the Koffee With Karan 8 promo. Karan tells him "Tujhse to main baadme baat karta hoon," leaving Deepika rolling in laughter. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: When Ranbir Kapoor expressed his desire to marry THIS Bollywood diva and rejected Alia Bhatt

Later Karan asks Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone about their secret engagement. Ranveer reveals that it was in 2015 that he proposed to her. "Isse pehle ke koi aur aa jaye, main jaake chappal rakh deta hoon," the Singham Again actor gushes while Deepika adds, "Advance booking." Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to grace Karan Johar's chat show after 18 years?

In the promo, we also see Karan asking Deepika if she would date Rocky Randhawa to which Deepika replies she is already married to Rocky Randhawa. Karan asks Deepika who she thinks she shares better chemistry with apart from Ranveer. Deepika takes the name of Hrithik Roshan, teasing about her work in Fighter which everyone will get to see soon. Ranveer adds that he is waiting to watch it.

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan here:

Netizens react to the set of Koffee With Karan8, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Some of the fans felt happier to see Ranveer in normal dressing than in his usual eccentric style. Fans love Deepika Padukone's look and some feel she can pull off much better looks than the one she is wearing on Koffee With Karan 8. The set has received a lot of criticism. Fans have questioned the lighting and have called it hideous. Check out some of their comments here:

If reports are anything to go by, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might share a glimpse of their wedding video for the first time. Let’s wait for the episode to roll out.