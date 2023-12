Koffee with Karan 8: The next guest on the Karan Johar hosted celebrity talk show will be Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. The mother son duo had a blast while shooting for the chat show where many secrets were revealed. From why Saif didn't go to university for further studies to Sharmila stating that Saif often gets scolding from her, the promo released by the makers looks fun, raw and absolutely honest. In the promo, one can clearly see how Saif is getting conscious as his mother reveals secrets from his teenage days.

Koffee with Karan 8: When Saif Ali Khan dated an air hostess

In the below promo, one can see that how even though veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and actor Saif Ali Khan belongs to the royal lineage, deep down they share a typical mother son bond. When host Karan Johar asks to Sharmila Tagore when the last time was, she scolded Saif the actor (Saif Ali Khan) mentioned that it happened minutes before entering the show.

Sharmila Tagore further reveals an incident when Saif Ali Khan didn't go to university. The actress recalls Saif was in a plane where he met an air hostess and asked her out on a date due to which he missed attending the university on time. Saif was visibly embarrassed at the revelation and said to Karan he needs his own episode now. Check out the video below:

Sharmila Tagore once opened up in an interview that how she prefers staying alone. The actress said all her children are settled down personally and professionally and how now she focusses her entire time on herself and grand kids. Sharmila is very close to Sara Ali Khan as she is the eldest grand kid. Kareena Kapoor Khan too share a great bond with her mother-in-law. At various occasion, we have seen how Kareena has posted adorable videos and pictures for Sharmila Tagore on her social media handle.

Sharmila who graced the chat show, 'What women want' which was hosted by Kareena Kapoor Khan reveled that she is fond of the way Kareena balances between her personal and professional life.