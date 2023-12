Koffee With Karan 8's new episode saw a beautiful pair of mother-sons having the best time on the couch. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and her actor son Saif Ali Khan were the guests on the show. During a fun chat, Sharmila was seen revealing unknown stories about Saif's childhood. She even said that he was quite bratty during his teenage years and spoke about his first marriage with actor Amrita Singh. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - KWK 8: Karan Johar leaves Saif Ali Khan embarrassed with THIS awkward question about Kareena Kapoor Khan in front of Sharmila Tagore

Saif recalled his mother Sharmila's heartbroken reaction to his wedding news. Saif said that Sharmila was in Mumbai to meet him and he broke the news to her that he got married to Amrita the previous day. Sharmila had told him not to get married. He said that a big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying when she told him that he had hurt her.

Sharmila even said that it is a good thing to share everything with your parents. She supported Saif when he decided to separate from Amrita as she was the first person he told. She even addressed the ‘not so harmonious time’ that followed after the split. She said that the two have been together for a long time and have lovely children, so breaking up was not easy. Sharmila said that it was not an easy phase for the family as they lost Amrita, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and the two are parents to Taimur and Jeh.