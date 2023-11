Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday made their appearances in the third episode of Karan Johar’s show. And boy, once again, Sara won hearts with her bindaas attitude. Sara is one of the most loved star kids, and the way he handles the rumours around her relationships is something that makes her different from other B-town divas. When Sara decided she would be on Kara's show, it's obvious that KJo wouldn't leave her without asking about her infamous relationship rumours with Kartik Aaryan, after all, it all started on his show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh happily oblige fans with selfies at a wedding; check VIRAL pics and videos

Karan Johar directly questioned Sara about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan and how easy it is to be friends with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, especially after breaking up with him. The actress chose to address it and answer in general about handling breakups.

Sara Ali Khan talks about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan

Sara made it loud and clear that it isn't easy. "I don't want to say that ya, it's all easy because then it comes across as a little more frivolous than it is. It isn't always easy. When you are involved with anybody, whether it's friends, professionally, romantically, especially if I am, I get involved and invested. It is not like, ‘Oh yeah, it doesn’t really matter, whatever its today, whatever its tomorrow'. It's not like that. It does effect you. But ultimately you have to rise beyond that."

Nothing is permanent in this industry

Sara Ali Khan very maturely answered about her breakup with Kartik Aaryan, and fans are lauding her for being so accurate about it. Sara even added that nothing is permanent in Bollywood and shared her own experience. “Something I have realised, without sounding semi-negative, is that there are no permanent predicaments in this business. In my personal experience, there is no point in making permanent best friendships, making pinky promises, or saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)”.

Today, Sara is friends with Kartik and is even open to working with him.