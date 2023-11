Koffee with Karan 8 has begun on a thundering note. The first episode had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Fans got a glimpse of their music video and a huge controversy was made out of the actress' casual dating statement. Now, a new reel is out where we can see all the guests of the season. This time, Sara Ali Khan has come with Ananya Panday. The two girls have a candid chat with Karan Johar. When the host asks Sara Ali Khan what is one thing that Ananya Panday has which she does not, the former says A Night Manager. Hearing that, Ananya Panday says she is Ananya Coy Kapoor. Also Read - Sunny Deol reveals how Gadar 2 made way for Lahore 1947 with Aamir Khan, 'He wanted to meet me and... '

As we know, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating. The two rang in her birthday at a foreign location. Before that, they were spotted holding hands at a restaurant. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been together since 2022. No one believed that the two were actually together because of the age difference between the two. But everyone became aware after their pics from Portugal went viral on social media. Also Read - Koffee with Karan 8: Bobby Deol drops an exciting deet about his project with Aryan Khan

Ananya Panday on Koffee with Karan

Ananya Panday has always made news on Koffee with Karan. She had come first with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. There she said the first ever kiss in her life had happened with Tiger Shroff when she worked on Student Of The Year 2. Later on, people were gaga about the chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. They did Liger together. Also Read - KWK 8: Sunny Deol reveals he doesn’t like Shah Rukh Khan, why wife Pooja Deol stays away from public eye and more

Whether it is Ananya Panday or Aditya Roy Kapur, the two have not spoken about their affair in public. But now they are not hiding things. It seems the two are just enjoying this courtship as Ananya Panday is focused on her career. Netizens are kind of unimpressed with the promo as people felt there are no new faces. Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been on the show on multiple occasions.