Shah Rukh Khan left his fans disappointed by not making an appearance on buddy Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 last year, but here's some pleasant news for you, the superstar is all set to make an appearance on Karan's show in season 8, and that too with his camera shy son Aryan Khan. As per reports, "Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan will be Karan Johar's first guests on the show, and they will be talking more about the star kid's debut in the industry as a filmmaker and writer and having the usual fun." Also Read - Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue, ‘Jab Main Villain Banta Hu…’ a jibe at Sunny Deol? Superstar’s fans feel so

An entertainment portal claims that the father-son duo will be coming together on the show as Aaryan is all set to direct his first web series and SRK will accompany him. The reason Aryan agreed to make a public appearance is because he is very close to Karan as he has been a family friend over the years. The source informed the same portal that as of now, SRK and Karan have no plans to work together as right now the superstar is doing different kinds of projects and hence there is no script on KJo's hand for him, and the filmmaker will only go to SRK when he has a script worthy for him". Also Read - Jawan: Deepika Padukone plays Shah Rukh Khan's mother, gives birth to him in jail? Fans come up with interesting theories

Meanwhile, this news of SRK and Aryan Khan coming together on Karan Johar's show has got his fans excited, and it will be interesting for them to watch him speak and open up, as no one has yet seen him speak and laugh in public, and this will be a visual treat for the young lad fans. Aryan Khan is one of the most beloved and popular star kids, and he often makes headlines for any and every reason. His relationship rumours with Ananya Panday and others have made news, and it will be interesting to see if he addresses the topic. Also Read - Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; check out the strict and friendly dads of Bollywood

Trending Now

Last year in KWK 7, Gauri Khan advised his son Aryan Khan that he can date as many girls as he wants, but after getting married there should be a full stop, and her advice was accepted by the fans and the viewers of the show.