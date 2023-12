Karan Johar is back with his talk show. Koffee With Karan season 8 is already up and running on Disney+Hotstar. So far, some of the biggest celebrities have marked their appearance. The first episode saw Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone making candid conversation with the host. Then we saw stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and many more gracing the show. The next episode will see Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. But one constant question that is being asked by all the Koffee With Karan fans is whether Shah Rukh Khan is going to appear on the show or not! Also Read - KWK 8: Sidharth Malhotra misses this about his single life after marriage to Kiara Advani

Will Shah Rukh Khan appear on Koffee With Karan 8?

In the past, King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan has appeared several times on Koffee With Karan and has charmed everyone with his candid conversations. Episodes featuring him are among the most popular ones. But will SRK appear on KWK 8? At a recent event, Karan Johar spilled the beans. He said that he will ask Shah Rukh Khan to become a part of the show when the time is right. KJo asserted that Shah Rukh Khan is one superstar who has earned his right to speak and as his closest friend, he understands the same. He will speak when he has to. KJo does not want to put Shah Rukh Khan in a dilemma by asking him to appear on the show and he has to say no. He added, "When the right time is there, I will ask him. I know when he has to want to speak, he will. When he does, it'll be extraordinary because no one gives interviews better than Shah Rukh Khan. Nobody speaks better than him.

When asked if Karan Johar misses Shah Rukh Khan on the show, he said no and added that he has coffee with him almost every evening. He said that Shah Rukh Khan is a big part of his existence.

Shah Rukh Khan has refrained from giving any interviews over the past few years. Especially after the Aryan Khan case, he has distanced himself from the media. However, he stays connected with fans through social media and often conducts AskSRK session. The year 2023 turned out to be the best for him as his films Jawan and Pathaan made record breaking numbers. Now he is looking forward to the release of Dunki.