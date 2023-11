After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fiasco, there are many celebrities who will definitely rethink making their presence in Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8. There are many celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who have already banned the show, and one more celebrity has joined the bandwagon: Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty's husband, who became an actor with his debut in Bollywood with UT 69, got candid when asked about him going on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8, to which he cheekily replied, "Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai (No one has benefitted from being on Koffee with Karan)."

There are many celebrities who have faced massive trolling after making their appearance on the show. Earlier, it was Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who got trolled for their candid confessions on the show. And the latest couple in this season was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Where one of the candid confession of the Jawan actress blew out of proportion. Speaking to Karan about her relationship with Ranveer, she said, " I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

Indeed, no other celebrity would like to regret it like Deepika must right now, and we wonder if the actress will ever make an appearance on the show. Just like how Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never appeared on KWK after their Koffee fiasco.

