Koffee With Karan 8 is an instant hit, and fans are dying to know who will be the next guest on the show after watching the smashing episodes of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar did a surprise Instagram live with fans, where he happily interacted with all and answered all the questions, and many sent him love after seeing him cry on the show. Karan hinted that the second guest on his show will be a sibling pair, and fans are enthralled by this piece of news and have started their wild guess. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gets mocked as 'Indian Will Smith' after Deepika Padukone talks about open relationship on KWK 8

Not his fan, but this part really feels relatable.

?

Sometimes,you can't judge a person's loneliness just by looking at the loud crowd or Lights which surrounds him. For a moment, even I felt sad while he was expressing his emotions. #KoffeeWithKaran8 #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/unj5X8cd97 — Dr.Harshil (@Drmedphoenix) October 26, 2023

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan to make their debut on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8? Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor criticised Deepika Padukone for speaking negatively about him on a public platform; ‘She could have been...’

Ever since Karan hinted that his second guest on KWK 8 is the sibling pair, the buzz has started that it might be Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. Both superstar kids are extremely close to Karan and are all set to make their Bollywood debuts. And only if they make their appearance together will it be remembered in the history of KWK as till date Aryan Khan hasn't made any public appearance on a TV platform. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Did Ranveer Singh just COPY PASTE the idea of his first meeting with Deepika Padukone?

Trending Now

Apart from Suhana and Aryan, one more possibility of sibling pairing could be Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as Ibrahim too is going to get launched in Bollywood soon and there is lots of curiosity around the star boy. And it will be interesting to watch him dodge questions by Karan Johar on his rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood diva Palak Tiwari.

When we talk about sibling pairs, we have Shweta Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor, and Navya Nanda-Agastya Nanda, and they all share a great rapport with Karan Johar, and the fans definitely do not mind having all of them on the show one at a time. Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, too, are going to make their Bollywood debuts along with Suhana Khan in The Archies. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.