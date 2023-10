Karan Johar is finally coming up with a new season of Koffee With Karan, that is, Koffee With Karan 8. And no matter how much trolling Karan faces, everyone loves to take a sip from the tea/s that are served on the Koffee Kouch. Several big celebrity names have cropped up who can be the guests on Koffee With Karan this year. And two brothers have also joined the list now. We are talking about Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol and Animal star Bobby Deol. Also Read - Before Koffee With Karan 8, check out the most scandalous confessions stars made on the couch

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to grace Koffee With Karan 8

You read that right. The Deol brothers are reportedly going to be a part of Koffee With Karan 8. It is said that they have already shot for the episode. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2005, which was about 18 years ago. And now, the Deol brothers will once again turn guests. As soon as these reports surfaced, Sunny and Bobby's fans couldn't contain their excitement to seeing their brotherly camaraderie on the Koffee Kouch. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Most cringe-worthy things celebs have said on Karan Johar's show

An IndiaToday report claims it was a complete riot on sets during Sunny and Bobby's episode on Karan Johar's chat show. The two brothers discussed everything under the sun, right from their bond to the box office and family. Well, we sure are looking forward to this reunion. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to reveal their baby plans, address noise around their married life?

Trending Now

Koffee With Karan 8 guests

If reports are anything to go by, apart from Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shot for the episodes already. It would be interesting to see what revelations Deepika and Ranveer make. And to see Alia with her idol would be amazing too. It is said that the theme this year is family. Hence, the guests have been paired in such a way. Furthermore, reports state the season might open with Ranveer and Deepika gracing the Kouch.

Watch this entertainment news video of Koffee With Karan here:

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol on fire, the year of Deols

Sunny Deol delivered one of the biggest hits in the industry, which is Gadar 2. It is currently, the second-highest grosser. On the other hand, Bobby Deol is soon going to be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. His few seconds of presence in the Animal Teaser made a big impact. The Deol brothers have created a huge buzz and amassed lots of love. Fans are looking forward to seeing them on Karan's show now.