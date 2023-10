Koffee With Karan 8: The first episode of Karan Johar's show is an instant hit, all thanks to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple shared their first ever wedding video and gave goosebumps to all their fans, including Karan Johar. Karan too watched the video for the first time and was teary-eyed, and that was the highlight of the show. But what people are left with after watching the show is that Ranveer is actually a real Rocky Randhawa. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer, who are celebrating their 11-year togetherness, spoke about the toughest time of their lives, and it was when the actress was dealing with mental illness. Also Read - Is Karan Johar still skeptical on working with Kartik Aaryan after fallout?

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh isn't a red flag when it comes to dealing with her depression.

Deepika largely spoke about how miserable she was in 2014 and couldn't understand what she was going through. And that time, Ranveer didn't over push him or ask her to cheer up, listen to music, or go for a drive. He stayed with her as she was, and that is the biggest green flag for any man she claimed.

Ranveer Singh recalls being helpless while dealing with his wife's depression.

Ranveer Singh reveals how one day they were sitting on a breakfast table and saw Deepika Padukone crying and couldn't understand what to do or if she didn't know what was wrong with her. He remembered calling her parents from Bangalore to Mumbai and staying with her for support, as it was his home. He couldn't understand what he should do. Indeed, Deepika is the lucky one; Ranveer literally worships his wife, and every girl dwarves this kind of man.

Meanwhile, the internet is going crazy seeing their beautiful video and how. Ranveer and Deepika were meant to be together, and matches are definitely made in heaven.