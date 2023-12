Koffee With Karan season 8 is as interesting as the previous seasons. Karan Johar has once again got the best of Bollywood stars to appear in the show. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first joint appearance on a talk show for Karan Johar. They flagged off the season and then we saw a lot of stars being all candid on KWK 8. For the seventh episode, Karan Johar got Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Both of them were their candid best and revealed a lot about their respective relationships. From Kiara Advani revealing about the Rome proposal to Vicky Kaushal talking about being a 'good listener', a lot of deets got revealed. Vicky also shared about his last-minute proposal to Katrina Kaif and why he planned it. Also Read - Animal box office collection update: Ranbir Kapoor new movie hits Rs 425 crore mark; beats Jawan and registers insane numbers in the US

For all the latest Entertainment News, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Dunki trailer highlights: Shah Rukh Khan as an old man to Vicky Kaushal's 'angrezi' — Best scenes that promise a rollercoaster ride

All about Vicky Kaushal's last-minute proposal to Katrina Kaif

Did you know that Vicky Kaushal planned a proposal for Katrina Kaif a day before their wedding? Yes, you read that right. Vicky Kaushal revealed that it was at their wedding venue that he planned a pretty dinner night for Katrina Kaif and proposed to her. He stated that everyone told him that if he wouldn't propose, he'll have to be prepared to hear it for the rest of his life. So he did it before all the fans and friends arrived at the venue. He said, "It was a dramatic proposal, but it was not well-planned. It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if I don’t propose, then I should be prepared to hear about it for the rest of my life. I did it one day before the wedding." He also revealed as to why he did not propose until their wedding. Vicky Kaushal stated that Katrina Kaif was busy shooting for a song in Tiger 3 and was really into fitness. He added that he was also busy shooting for a film and they simply couldn't plan. Also Read - Dunki Trailer Reaction: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film's intrigue factor wows netizens [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Here's a video of Katrina Kaif on the beach

Here's how Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Kiara Advani

Talking about how Sidharth Malhotra popped the question to Kiara Advani, it was nothing short of a dream. They were in Rome on a family holiday. He took her out for a walk on the beach and violinists came in and he went down on his knees. His nephew shot their proposal video. Sidharth recited a dialogue from Shershaah and she simply couldn't stop laughing.