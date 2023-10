Karan Johar can be mean sometimes, especially when it comes to the outsiders of the industry, or it’s just him, and he doesn’t feel anything or rather think before he talks. This viral video of Karan from his show Koffee With Karan proves that he loves to take digs at anyone and everyone. In this video, you can see Karan talking to Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone on his chat show. The filmmaker was seen quizzing about PC's tattoo in her hand, which's Daddy's little girl. The actress reveals it's her dad's handwriting. Also Read - Will Fawad Khan get back his shelved Bollywood projects after court rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists?

Watch the video of Karan Johar being mean with Deepika Padukone in the show.

Karan then tells Deepika about hertattoo that she made for Ranbir, and she gets irked by the filmmaker and irritatingly says it's very much there and soon she will get rid of it. Karan later takes a dig and says, Now she has only the option of datingfrom the industry, and the actress instantly says, 'Can I slap you, Karan'? This mean gesture of Karan towards Deepika till date hasn't been forgiven by her fans.

But both the actress and the filmmaker have moved on. In the same video, he even hints that she can change the 'K' initial to 'S', as at that time there was a strong buzz about Deepika dating Ranveer. Today, they are both happily married. Also last time, Deepika, who made her appearance at KWK along with Alia Bhatt, had taken an oath of not coming back to the show due to KJo being biased towards Alia.

The latest buzz is that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be coming together on Karan Johar's show, and they might show the video of their wedding for the first time ever. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news