Karan Johar is all set to host the next season of Koffee With Karan 8, and like every year, the loyal fans of the show are excited to know who will be arriving on the show. As the wait is getting difficult, let's bring a blast from the past of the man who you might never see on the show ever again, and he is Ranbir Kapoor. The last time the actor appeared on the show along with contemporary Ranveer Singh, he raised many eyebrows by being his candid best.

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor expressing his thoughts on not wanting to marry Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's show.

And one of the videos of the Animal actor is right now going viral on the internet, where his rapid fire was all rapid and full of fire, like Karan Johar says in his shows. Karan asked Ranbir a few questions where he asked the star boy the things he would like to ask the celebs. When Alia Bhatt was named, he went all sarcastic and asked her to choose between Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Later, Karan gave him three names for Kill, Marry, and Hook Up: Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anushka Sharma. Ranbir instantly replied that he would love to marry Anushka, but she is very happy in her life already, and later said he would hook up with the rest of the girls, Alia and Jacky, and doesn't want to marry any one of them. Ranbir, who was present with Ranveer Singh on the show, had a very weird reaction to this statement by the actor.

Well, like they say, life is unpredictable, and Ranbir Kapoor is a living example of it. Today Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt and have a daughter Raha Kapoor whom he loves immensely.