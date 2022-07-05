Koffee With Karan: Abhishek Bachchan feels Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares the best onscreen chemistry with THIS co-star

's most loved show Koffee With Karan season 7 is all set to hit our small screen and the fans cannot contain their excitement and are eagerly waiting for the 7th of July. While the wait is getting even more difficult let's take a look at one of the most beloved episodes on the show. and 's entry on Koffee WIth Karan show was like the cherry on the cake the couple get candy like never before and they spoke about almost every topic. And one of the highlighted topics was Aishwarya's co-star, and Abhishek was also asked to pick his favourite one for her beloved wife. In the concentration he said that he found Ash and Rajnikant's chemistry the best and when asked the reason, he said, " “Because he is just the dude, man." Also Read - Resul Pookutty reacts after Baahubali producer Shobhu Yarlagadda slams him for calling RRR a gay film

Abhishek Bachchan also goes gaga about Aishwarya and Hrithik's chemistry

He further added, " I have seen Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) and her together, and I think they make a wonderful pair. But unfortunately for both of them…what happens with somebody like Hrithik is that you find him so good-looking, you find it difficult to go past that. And when he is coupled with her, who is also the most sensational-looking person on Earth, it's very difficult to go beyond the looks and look into the great work that they do. I think, with Shah Rukh, there was raw energy which was very nice and interesting. But, I think, with Rajini's uncle, it's just fantastic. I loved Robot." Well, Abhishek is the most secure husband and expressed that he has no qualms about his wifey working with any actor in the world.

While talking about Abhishek and Aishwarya they have seen together n Guru for the first time and their chemistry made the audience fall in love with them. While the fans are now eagerly waiting for me do to the film together soon.