's popular chat show Koffee With Karan is back and it looks like his first guests are and who will be seen promoting their upcoming film Atrangi Re. While Sara has been on full throttle with her Chaka Chak hookstep, she stunned Karan Johar when she revealed she was rehearsing for the song in the bathroom of his Goa house during the lockdown. As the stars of Atrangi Re were in for a fun chat on Koffee Shots with Karan, the host told Dhanush that he heard about the Chaka Chak song when he and Sara were together in Goa.

"Why I know about the song, or rather when I heard it first (was when) we were in Goa together. Sara would come to where I would stay to rehearse. She had her dance choreographer, assistant with him... Wasn't that the same song?" Karan said. And when Sara replied in affirmation, Karan added, "So when I heard this song, I said, 'Oh my god, this is the song she was rehearsing for and very diligently every day."

Sara then quickly added, "In your bathroom. I didn't want to tell you this but now I guess I can. Your room's mirror was very small but the bathroom had a huge mirror." Karan expressed his shock and said, "You were Chaka Chak-ing in my bathroom?"

She then revealed that the Chaka Chak song was among the first shots she did after lockdown were eased last year. "We'd been in lockdown for six months and it's the first thing that one did after lockdown. Also, I haven't really been to Madhurai before or really anywhere in the south properly. So I think being there, kind of experiencing that world, the way the song is shot, doing my first solo song, I think all of that was probably very interesting,” she said.

Sara also talked about how pranked her on sets. "Akshay sir said prasad le le, prasad le le and he gave me something and it was garlic. Is that a nice thing to do? Akshay sir, why did you do this?”

Earlier, Sara, who has been actively promoting the movie on social media, had spoken very highly about her experience of working with the film's director Aanand L. Rai. The film is slated for release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.