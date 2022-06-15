Say what? Now this piece of information will leave ’s heartbroken. The Koffee With Karan season 7 fans have been eagerly waiting for this show and dying to watch their favourite couple Ranbir Kapoor and in the show. It was reported that Ranbir and Alia will be the first celebrity couple to appear on the show. Also Read - Brahmastra trailer: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's passionate kiss, VFX, Shah Rukh Khan's glimpse and more EPIC moments

Ranbir Kapoor says NO to Karan Johar

But seems like now we won't see the newlywed making an appearance on the show. In the recent chat with Film Companion, said, "Ranbir Kapoor has already told me 'I am not coming on your show'. He is like, 'I'd have to pay the price for too long. I should not do this to myself'." Imitating Ranbir, the filmmaker added, "Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show)."

Ranbir Kapoor has been against the show since long m, in fact in one his chat he had said that how he is fed up this gossip show and wants this chat show to never happen, "I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him ‘I don’t wanna come’. Me and Anushka (Sharma, his co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair."

Ranbir Kapoor had last time appeared on the show along with and their camaraderie had grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The actor had made a lot of revelation on the show that made headlines for quite a time now. While he had appeared on the show, he had said."He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. "