Koffee with Karan season 8: Saif Ali Khan recently featured in the latest episode of the celebrity talk show with Mother Sharmila Tagore. The mother-son duo was a total laugh riot, spilling beans about each other's personal lives. Veteran actress Sharmila shared many exciting details about Saif Ali Khan and how he was a challenging teenager. In the same episode, actress Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt message for her husband, Saif Ali Khan, which made the latter a bit emotional. In the video, Kareena recalled her first meeting with Saif Ali Khan, which is still the most cherished memory of her life.

Koffee with Karan season 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan on her first meeting with Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are completely smitten by each other. The duo fell in love on the sets of Tashan. The film bombed, but their love story was definitely a blockbuster. It's been over a decade since their marriage, but Saifeena, as their fans fondly call them, still looks so much in love. Kareena has repeatedly mentioned that she got lucky with Saif Ali Khan. The Omkara actor, too, has shared his fondness for his wife Kareena on various occasions. In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore graced the couch. A video was played in the same episodes where Kareena had a special message for Saif.

Kareena stated she still recalls the first time she met Saif on the sets of Tahsan. Kareena shared that the first time she saw Saif he was shirtless, sitting on top of a make-up vanity van in Ladakh. She stated that the exact words she uttered after seeing Saif's bare body were, Oh, my god'. The actress shared that she was blown away by Saif's persona then, and she still is.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Kareena also mentioned how she has always been fond of her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. She has always referred to the veteran actress as Amma, as she genuinely feels that connection.