Koffee With Karan: When Anil Kapoor mocked Shilpa Shetty over her lip job; 'Itne mote mote....'

Koffee With Karan 7's first episode will be airing tomorrow July 7 2022, and while the first promo of the fits guests Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is going VIRAL. Fans are digging old episodes of the actor where they had made some shocking statements that left many jaws dropped and eyes popped. And one such statement Anil Kapoor made in the show in 2010. The Jug JUg Jeeyo star complained about Shilpa getting her lip job done while she was shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai and how it affected the continuity of the film. In the show, Anil Kapoor was ake to recognise the face that had a bad botox job. To which the star took a moment and said, " Kaun hai yaar? Yeh lips pe kya karte hain? (I wonder who… What is it that they do on their lips)" he asked Karan and the filmmaker replied, "Collagen".

Anil was unhappy with Shilpa Shetty's lip job

Anil further added, " Can I say about Collagen? I didn't like the way had done her lips when she was shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai. My entire continuity went for a toss." Curious Karan asked, " Her lips became bigger?" and Anil said, " Her lips became bigger, and I said, 'You just shot for this film and suddenly there'll be continuity jump'. Itne mote lips hogaye they (her lips had become so fat)… But now her lips are fantastic."

While this statement of Anil didn't go down well with many as the netizens said that it was the actress's personal choice and he is none to pass comment on it. Koffee With Karan 7 is going to have some interesting episodes and a promo promises lots of juicy and controversial statements from the celebetities. Sara Ali Khan taking a dig at , Ranveer Sigh has a sex playlist, Alia Bhatt breaking the suhaag raat myth and more.