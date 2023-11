Kareena Kapoor Khan is often lauded for the way she handles her relationship with her husband and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Bebo is one of the most secured women in the industry. During her marriage with Saif, she admitted being warned by many of getting married to Saif due to his past relationships. But the Jaane Jaan actress trusted her instincts, and look at how beautiful her relationship is with Saif and his kids as well. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more celebs attend Raha Kapoor’s first birthday party hosted by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor [View Pics]

Watch the old video of Kareena Kapoor Khan confessing why she doesnt feel the need to become Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's mother.

Asis going to come onthis old video ofis being resurfaced on the internet, where the actress is seen questioning's question about the added responsibility of marrying a man who has two kids already. Bebo's answer won a million hearts then and even now. Very securely, she said," I don't think I look at it as a responsibility because they (Sara and Ibrahim) don't need a mother as they already have a wonderful mother (), but definitely they need a friend".

Kareena has lived to her words, and she is a close friend to Sara and Ibrahim. In fact, in her last season appearance on Karan Johar's show, Bebo reacted very normally when Karan asked about the friendship she shared with Sara and Ibrahim, and she said they are like a normal family. She even took a dig at Karan Johar as he told her about how he is being trolled for being unfair with Sara compared to Janhvi Kapoor on KWK 7.

On the professional front, Kareena just shared her fierce and fiery look from her next film, Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty.