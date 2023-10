Emraan Hashmi, who is right now making headlines for his raw and rugged look from Tiger 3, once expressed his desire to take his co-star Katrina Kaif on a date. Yes, Katrina Kaif is one of the most desirable actresses in B Town, and she left millions of hearts broken after her marriage to B Town's heartthrob, Vicky Kaushal. Talking about how Emraan Hashmi openly expressed his feelings for Katrina was during his appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. The host of the show, who is all set to be back with season 8, made the B Town say a lot of things that might leave them with regret and later made Emraan speak about his desire to take one Bollywood diva on a date. And he instantly had an answer: Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor; Top 10 times Bollywood stars left fans stunned with their towel act

Watch the video of Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi openly expressing his desire to take Katrina Kaif on a date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vai (@celeb_coffee_chat)

Emraan Hashmi was married at that time, and he got a bit cheeky on Karan Johar's show. Apart from expressing his desire to go on a date with Katrina Kaif, he was asked whom the star wife would like to steal, and he instantly had an answer: Abhishek Bachchan. In the same chat show, the Tiger 3 star called Aishwarya Plastic and alleged that it was Karan who forced him to say all this, and he regrets it as, to date, Ash isn't speaking to him.

Emraan was at his candid best in this rapid fire and labelled Jacqueline Fernandez as the best kisser and Mallika Sherawat the worst. Indeed, the man has guts.

Emraan is all set for his next release, Tiger 3, where he plays a deadly villain in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. The face-off between both Salman and Emraan was the best thing from the Tiger 3 trailer, according to fans.