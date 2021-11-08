The world may shrink and break, can go hasty and low, but nothing can go off-color when it is an Indian wedding. The elaborate festivities with days-long rituals and occasions are prime characteristics of Indian weddings. And one such unmissable and grand celebration of the wedding festivities is the Sangeet night. To host the gaga night of dance, music, and roaring competition, the need for a good anchor is of prior importance. The anchor is the one who shapes the event, adds life to it, and creates the ambiance. Of all the enormous number of anchors currently, there is one who has become the bridegroom's favorite in no time and it is none other than the big name, "Ankit Shaw."

With thousands of events to his credit; corporate, parties, private events, government events, Indian stage and TV presenter Ankit Shaw has been loved and appreciated everywhere. His engaging persona and great communication skills is the reason he is loved so much on occasions. He has thus been accoladed with several titles too for his charm and persona. A few of them include Rubaru Mr. India Face of West Bengal 2020, Top 5 "Mr. Bengal International 2018, Best Emcee By National Minority Welfare Trust, Best Emcee by wonder Mega show, Anchor of the season Award 2020 by Sahitya Times tv, and many more.

Ankit's earlier clients have been extremely praiseworthy of how he deals with every occasion on a personal level. The way he blends in sangeet nights with so much love and ease, hosts the event with so much energy, that anyone would mistake him as a part of the family. Some of his notable clients include hosting for Ministry of tourism and agriculture, families hosting destination weddings, live public events, hdfc bank, lions club, Hyundai motor, Ministry of Excellence Govt of West Bengal, Corporate Red carpet of Bhojpuri cinema screen, and stage awards 2019, Works for Star Sports Pro Kabaddi league Junior, heroes of Lockdown Award 2020 for national minority welfare trust, Xavotsav 2020, and many more.

Awarded by the best, this charismatic personality travels around the globe and hosts events of all genres. With such a high work profile and an array of achievements in just the tender age of 25, we can only wish him the best for his future endeavors.