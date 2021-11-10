Komal Unawnay debuts as an actor in upcoming Mohit Chauhan Song

Actor Komal Unawnay has recently made her entry in Bollywood and fans are getting crazy to check her debut in her highly anticipated first big break. She is in the lead of ’s brand-new song, “Tu Jahaan Phir Mile”. The song is yet to be released but its upcoming launch has already created a huge buzz in the B-town. Mohit Chauhan is coming back to the industry after such a long break and you are going to see a fresh new face in the music video. Komal Unaway is quite a popular name in the industry but until now, she has been working behind the lens. She is a well-known producer and in the near future, her new project, “Aanchhi” will release. `

However, she is now most excited to showcase her acting skills through her performance in Tu Jahaan Phir Mile. In an interview, Komal said, “It was a dream come true moment for me. Being an active member who always supervised the production activities, I was honestly in shock at first. Rockstar is my all-time favourite movie and getting a chance to act in a Mohit Chauhan song is such a huge opportunity. Honestly, it has totally changed my world. I was like, just grab the opportunity Komal. Never thought that I would be given a chance to act in front of a camera. I am shy and pretty introvert in real life but thanks to my team, especially my director for motivating me to take this step.”.

Directed by Lucky Hansraj, this comeback song of Mohit Chauhan is all set to launch on 15th November 2021. On asking about Komal, Mr. Hansraj said, “I could see a budding talented actress on her way to dominate the industry. Komal was so professional and her acting skills did really surprise me. She is soon going to be a popular name. Just wait for the release”.

Having such big names associated with this project, Komal is waiting to see the audiences’ response to her role in this romantic love song. She said, “I just hope that I have done justice to this beautiful soundtrack. Obviously, I am a bit nervous as this is my first ever role as an actor.” The song is set in the beautiful location of Kashmir and its overall scenic beauty has already made the song such a romantic saga. In fact, the viewers are waiting eagerly to hear a fresh track coming from the legend, Mohit Chauhan.

On asking about her future aspirations, Komal stated, “I definitely want to produce more unique projects. But if you talk about acting, I am open to taking in more roles. I am really happy to know that people are waiting to see me on the screen.”

As the launch is here in a few days, the team is waiting to show their work. Komal Unawnay and Mohit Chauhan’s new song is the union of two extremely talented individuals. So, can’t hold our excitement to watch #TuJahaanPhirMile on 15th November.