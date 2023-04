Jaya Bachchan is not the friendliest with the paparazzi when she click her away out and about the city of airports. However, that's not the same when it comes to attending events which the shutterbugs cover on a daily basis. Jaya Bachchan is known for her strict and stern attitude when dealing with the paps in the city. And it is this attitude of the veteran actress that Konkona Sen Sharma absolutely loves and adores. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Konkona confessed to loving Jaya Bachchan's attitude when she scolds paparazzi. Also Read - Kuttey Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu's earnest performances fall short in front of a dull and predictable story

Konkona Sen Sharma loves Jaya Bachchan's no-nonsense attitude

Konkona Sen Sharma's statement about Jaya Bachchan with whom she worked in Laga Chunari Mein Daag is going viral in Entertainment News. The actress praised the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress for being upfront and straightforward when it comes to dealing with the constant media attention and the paparazzi. Konkona recalls listening to Jaya Bachchan's funny stories when they would chat. "I love her attitude even today when she scolds the paparazzi. I love her no-nonsense attitude," the actress told the portal. Konkona also praised how the veteran actress always carries herself with grace, dignity and humour.

Konkona opens up on her bond with Jaya Bachchan; brushes up on some memories

Konkona Sen Sharma recalls shooting for Laga Chunari Mein Daag. The actress shares that they were shooting outdoors and it was one of the longest outdoor schedules which made her feel homesick. It was then that Jaya Bachchan took her under her wings and gave her all her love and warmth. Konkona also shared that she doesn't feel intimidated by Jaya Bachchan as she has been surrounded by great artists quite often. But talking about the actress Konkona shared that she is the easiest to talk to as the actress lets people talk to her like an equal. Konkona calls her one of the gems.

Konkona and Jaya Bachchan shot for Rituparna Ghosh's Sunglass which, unfortunately, was never released. Jaya Bachchan played the role of her mother in the movie. Konkona addresses Jaya as Jaya Di. Konkona reveals that Jaya Bachchan is still referred to as Jaya Bhaduri (maiden name) in Bengal. Konkona shares that there's so much ownership and pride for the actress in Bengal.