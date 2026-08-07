Korean Kanakaraju X Review: Varun Tej’s new horror-comedy wins hearts, fans call it a ‘much-needed comeback’

Explore what the audience is saying about Varun Tej's new movie with these Korean Kanakaraju X reviews. Read ahead to know what fans liked most about this horror-comedy.

Korean Kanakaraju X Review: Varun Tej’s new horror-comedy wins hearts, fans call it a ‘much-needed comeback’

Korean Kanakaraju X Review: If you are a Varun Tej fan, you have probably been waiting for your favourite actor to make his comeback. With the new movie Korean Kanakaraju, you will get to see actor Varun Tej finally make his comeback after two years.

Korean Kanakaraju is a horror-comedy directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. This movie has hit theatres today, on August 7, 2026. You will get to see this horror film headlined by Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya. Let’s dive in to see what fans are saying about this film with these Korean Kanakaraju X reviews.

Korean Kanakaraju X Reviews

With fans eagerly waiting for the release of this movie, they have rushed to watch this horror comedy in theatres today. Many people have shared their reviews of the movie over social media. Check out the Korean Kanakaraju X reviews here to know what fans thought about this movie.

One user praised Varun Tej’s comeback, saying, “Director Meralapaka Gandhi once again proved his Comedy Strength with So Many Laughter Moments. #Varuntej Perfect in Both the Characters. Tailor-made role for Satya as usual; he rocked it. The Combo Scenes between VarunTej and #Satya is the USP of the film. #RithikaNayak is decent in her Role. #Thaman BGM is Good. With Small hiccups in a few moments, overall an enjoyable entertainer.”

#KoreanKanakaraju - A Comeback film for #VarunTej Director Meralapaka Gandhi once again proved his Comedy Strength with So Many Laughter Moments. #Varuntej Perfect in Both the Characters. Tailor made Role for Satya As Usual he Rocked it. The Combo Scenes between VarunTej and… — Fukkard (@Fukkard) August 6, 2026

Another user said, “The biggest highlight of the film is Satya’s video-call Kshudra Pooja episode in the second half. The entire theatre was in splits! Satya is literally the second hero of the film. There are plenty of hilarious one-liners on the film industry, and the crowd thoroughly enjoyed them.”

#KoreanKanakaraju: Show complete! Technically, the entire second half takes place in Korea. The biggest highlight of the film is Satya’s video-call Kshudra Pooja episode in the second half. The entire theatre was in splits! Satya is literally the second hero of the film.… https://t.co/vhtQAwB42p pic.twitter.com/UhwdKODNl2 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) August 6, 2026

One user shared their honest review saying, “First hour drags until the Korean concept is introduced, and that’s when the film finally starts to get engaging. Second half also starts off interesting but goes nowhere after a point and starts to feel tedious. Satya’s comedy is the saving grace, with a few of his sequences in both halves working well.”

#KoreanKanakaraju A Below Par Horror-Comedy With Satya as the Only Bright Spot! First hour drags until the Korean concept is introduced, and that’s when the film finally starts to get engaging. Second half also starts off interesting but goes nowhere after a point and starts to… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 7, 2026

Another user praised this horror-comedy saying, “#VarunTej delivers a much-needed comeback. Ghost stories aren't new... but a Korean ghost surely is! That's the fresh idea #MerlapakaGandhi brings to Korean Kanakaraju. Beyond that, it's a familiar commercial entertainer, elevated largely by #Satya's comedy and #VarunTej's performance.”

#KoreanKanakaraju: #VarunTej delivers a much-needed comeback. Ghost stories aren't new... but a Korean ghost surely is! That's the fresh idea #MerlapakaGandhi brings to Korean Kanakaraju. Beyond that, it's a familiar commercial entertainer, elevated largely by #Satya's comedy… — ???????? ????? (@BheeshmaTalks) August 6, 2026

Overall, fans have enjoyed watching Varun Tej back on screens. Many people enjoyed how this horror story was set in Korea and liked the new concept.

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