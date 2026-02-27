Korean Music Awards 2026: BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes history at KMA; full winners list REVEALED

The 23rd Korean Music Awards (KMA) ceremony took place in Seoul. It is often referred to as South Korea's Grammy Awards. BLACKPINK's Jennie wins big at KMA awards. Read on to know more.

South Korea's 23rd Korean Music Awards (KMA) ceremony was celebrated with fanfare in Seoul. It is often referred to as South Korea's Grammy Awards. These awards primarily value music quality, innovation, and artistry. This year's gala featured several artists, but one of the most talked about was Blackpink's Jennie. With her album Ruby and hit single like JENNIE, Jennie won big awards in the K-pop categories, proving her popularity and talent.

All about Blackpink’s big win in the Korean Music Awards

Speaking of the major wins, every award at KMA is judged by music critics, journalists, and industry experts. This time, Effie got six nominations, while Jennie and NMIXX got five nominations each. But the biggest winner was Lee Chan-hyuk, who showed his versatility by winning three awards.

In the K-pop categories, Jennie won Best K-Pop Song for Like Jennie and Best K-Pop Album for Ruby. Her win was special because she achieved this success based only on her art without depending on the votes of the fans.

All about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie Kim was born in Seoul in 1996. She is a South Korean singer, rapper, and fashion icon. She trained under YG Entertainment before debuting with Blackpink in 2016. In 2018, she became the first Blackpink member to launch a solo career with Solo, gaining international acclaim. Jennie speaks English fluently, and people recognize her for both her musical and fashion style.

All about the Korean Music Award winners

In the major categories, Lee Chan-hyuk's song Endangered Love Song of the Year was selected, while CHUDAHYE CHAGIS 'SOSUMINJOK was selected as Album of the Year. Hanroro received the Musician of the Year award, which was the most important moment of his career. In the rap and hip-hop category, Sik-K and Lil Moshpit won a rare double by winning both the Best Rap / Hip-Hop Album (K-Flip +) and Best Rap / Hip-Hop Song ("LOV3") awards.

The electronic music categories witnessed emotional moments. Mentor-student duo KIRARA and MELKI won Best Electronic Album and Best Electronic Song, respectively.

Other big winners at the Korean Music Awards

Best pop albums: Lee Chan-hyuk - EROS

Best rock song: Lee Seung-yoon - PunKanon

Best alternative rock album: Shin in C-Shining Strike

Best R & B / Soul Album: Yoon Da-hye-wang

Best album: Kwon Tree - The Fragrance of Life

Best Metal / Hardcore Album: The Baan-Neumann

Best jazz albums: Malo-Malo Live at Muddy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Mijung Lim - Impromptu

Rookie of the Year: Woo Huijun

