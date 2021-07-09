Krishna Shroff opens up on brother Tiger Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani's bond; says, 'I am happy that he has someone...'

Despite going on dinner dates and exotic holidays together Tiger Shroff and denied the news of dating each other. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to make their relationship official, Tiger's sister opened up about their bond and said that there is never a dull moment, when she, Tiger and Disha are together as they always joke and laugh. Also Read - Ek Villain Returns: Tara Sutaria turns the 'villain mode on' as she starts shooting for the John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor starrer – view BTS pic

Talking to Times Now Digital, Krishna said, "Every time we hang out, it is always jokes and laughs. There's never a serious moment and a dull moment. I think it is cool, I am happy to see my brother who has someone - a friend, best friend or a close friend or whatever they wanna call their relationship. It is cool to see him happy, to see him be able to be himself around someone. Because in his industry that's very rare, to be able to have (someone) outside your family. And I think as long as he is happy and she is happy - they are always laughing. We all have a great time together. I mean, it's great. I want to see my brother happy at the end of the day. As long as he is happy, I am happy." Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani: 5 Bollywood actresses we cannot wait to see in a bridal avatar

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Heropanti 2, which also features Tara Sutaria in a lead role. Talking about the film, it marks Tiger's third collaboration with director Ahmed Khan after 2 and Baaghi 3. It will be produced by under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. While the film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16, the second wave of COVID-19 has forced the makers to push the film at the box office to December 3. Also Read - Disha Patani nails barbell squats with 80 kg weight; Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff mighty impressed – watch video