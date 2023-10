Krishna Shroff is making waves in the sports enthusiast community with her recent announcement of attending a prestigious racing event in Qatar. In a statement, Krishna expressed her excitement, saying: "Super excited! I love the aura around the sport, and to top it off, it’s in a beautiful place like Qatar which makes it seem all the more grand. It’s a great honour to be associated with this event."

This revelation from Krishna highlights her passion for sports and her eagerness to be a part of an event that resonates deeply with her. Her connection to the sport goes back to her childhood when she used to watch races on television with her father Jackie Shroff . She reminisces about those moments, saying, "My dad and I used to always watch the races on TV while I was growing up, and if it was that exciting through a television screen, I can only imagine the adrenaline it’s going to bring being at the race live!"

One driver who has captured Krishna's heart is none other than Lewis Hamilton, the renowned Formula 1 driver who races for Mercedes. Krishna Shroff's participation in this esteemed racing event not only reflects her love for sports but also underscores the honour she feels at being a part of it. Her enthusiasm for the event promises to make it an experience she will cherish forever, and her presence will undoubtedly add to the grandeur of the occasion. Also Read - Disha Patani moves on from her breakup with Tiger Shroff, confirms relationship with Aleksander; introduces him as her boyfriend in this viral video