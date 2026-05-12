Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection day 6: Hardik Gajjar's film wins hearts, earns over Rs 10 crore India gross

Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection day 6: Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) - which has been directed by Hardik Gajjar - hit theatres on May 7. Read on to know how much it earned on day 6.

Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection day 6: Hardik Gajjar's film wins hearts, earns over Rs 10 crore India gross

Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection day 6: Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film had hit theatres on May 7. Since then it has been receiving a promising and positive response. The devotional drama has been successful in maintaining a steady upward trend at the box office during its first four days. Even though it had a modest beginning on opening day, the film’s box office collections improved gradually. Over the weekend too, the film gained momentum on Saturday and Sunday, and saw a noticeable increase in revenue. This consistent growth further highlighted viewers’ strong interest and how the film managed to strike a chord with them.

Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection day 6 update

As reported by SacNilk.com, on Day 6, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart was screened across 804 shows and it was successful in collecting a net of Rs 0.38 Cr Live today (as of 3 pm). With this, the film's total India gross collections amounts to Rs 10.86 Cr and total India net has risen to Rs 9.10 Cr so far. The film's India final collections are yet to be reported.

Krishnavataram first weekend box office update

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) reportedly earned Rs. 3.25 crore net on Sunday at the Indian box office. Hence, the film finished its opening weekend at Rs 6.75 crore net approximately. The film earned another Rs 50 lakh net through its Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions. As reported by Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 42 lakh on day 1. The Thursday release achieved this collection through its 510 shows. It recorded an occupancy rate of around 18 per cent. On Friday too, the film witnessed a strong upward trend, and earned Rs 1.15 crore from 1,549 shows. It saw an occupancy rate of 15.2 per cent.

Krishnavataram Part 1 declared tax-free in UP

The recently-released film Krishnavataram Part 1 was made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had shared the decision on May 10 after he attended a special screening of the film at Lok Bhavan. The state government has now directed that special screenings be run across districts so that children and young people can understand Indian culture and heritage better. In addition to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the film's special screening also saw the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, other cabinet ministers, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary among others.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

