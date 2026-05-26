Krishnavataram Part 1 Hridayam EXCLUSIVE: Sanskruti Jaina was IGNORANT of Satyabhama? Siddharth Gupta opens up on his career struggles

Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jaina opened up about struggles, mythology and reconnecting with Indian culture as the film crossed Rs 25 crore at the box office.

Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam, in its third weekend, increased the total by Rs. 3.75 crore, with Rs. 1.75 crore arriving on Sunday. With previews included, the mythical fantasy drama's running pinnacle reached Rs. 25 crore nett in just 17 days, maintaining a modest but steady hold throughout its duration. The South Indian dubbed versions of the film brought in an additional Rs. 3 crore nett.

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jaina opened up about their deeply personal journeys and the emotional connection they share with the film.

Siddharth Gupta reflects on his journey and hustle

Siddharth, who has been working since 2012, reflected on his long and difficult path to this moment. “2012, I would like to call myself a child artist because I was a teenager back then,” he said. He described Krishnavataram as technically his first major film and admitted that success didn’t sink in immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Gupta (@siddharthhgupta)

Siddharth's reaction after landing the film

“The journey has been so long. We keep away from the word struggle, but there has been so much hustle,” he shared. “Even after shooting the film, it didn’t hit me. I have shot half-films before and they got shelved. So my excitement was delayed. It was only when the posters came out and the trailer dropped that I finally felt it. I’m still absorbing it.”

Sanskruti was ignorant of Satyabhama?

When asked about playing Satyabhama, Sanskruti Jaina was refreshingly honest. “When I heard the script for the first time, I did not know anything about Satyabhama. Honestly. And it is very sad that I did not know,” she said.

What did Sanskruti on Indian Mythology?

She revealed how the film opened her eyes to lesser-known aspects of Indian mythology. “She was the incarnation of Bhoomi Devi. We celebrate Diwali because Lord Ram killed Ravana, but we celebrate Chhoti Diwali because Satyabhama and Krishna killed Narakasur. We don’t know the main stories and backstories of our culture,” she added.

Sanskruti expressed concern over how far we’ve drifted from our roots. “We have gone very far from our history and have been very influenced by western culture. But now I feel very responsible. I have to read more and know more about my culture… where I come from, the country that I was born in.”

Both actors emphasised the importance of telling more stories rooted in Indian mythology and history. While Siddharth is still soaking in the joy of this breakthrough, Sanskruti feels a deeper sense of purpose after playing Satyabhama.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

