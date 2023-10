Krissh 4 is one of the dream projects of Hrithik Roshan and his dad, Rakesh Roshan. The last movie came out in 2013. Everyone has been keen to know when will the new film come. Now, it seems like Hrithik Roshan has okayed a script. The movie will go on floors from early 2024 as soon as February. In the past, there were reports that Siddharth Anand might come as the director. Hrithik Roshan knows that audiences have changed immensely since 2013 and was looking for a great script. Rakesh Roshan told fans that they had been working on the story of Krissh 4 for some time now. Also Read - Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan teases fans with a video hinting that filming might begin soon

The big news is that the makers have approached Priyanka Chopra. She was a part of Krissh 3 as Priya. Priyanka Chopra is now a huge name globally. The actress' last Bollywood film was Bajirao Mastani. Krissh 4 will be a great return for the actress. Priyanka Chopra is doing a movie with Idris Elba in London. She has said that she is open to working in Bollywood. In fact, she was supposed to be making a comeback with Jee Lee Zara. The film planned by Farhan Akhtar was a female version of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara with Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Hrithik Roshan has finished his work on Fighter. Coming on the Republic Day weekend of 2024, it is an action packed film made by YRF and Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the movie along with many other stars. They are planning to shoot a part of the movie in Singapore. They are looking at nations where they will get good subsidy.