Hrithik Roshan is getting immense love for his performance as Patty in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. It is India's first aerial action film. The actor spent a year undergoing three body transformations for the movie. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's actioner has made above Rs 200 crores GBOC so far. We have to see how the film trends in the second week. Fans of Hrithik Roshan are also keen to know what is the progress on Krissh 4. The movie is very dear to his fans. Krissh 4 has been discussed for the longest time on social media, especially his fan clubs. Rakesh Roshan also said that he had been working on the script, which has to be upto foreign standards. Also Read - Krissh 4: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra to reunite after 12 years as makers keen to get desi girl on board?

Hrithik Roshan talks about Krissh 4

Krissh 4 was supposed to start in 2024. Some even wrote that Siddharth Anand might come on board as the director. In his interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan said that people would have to wait for Krissh 4. He said it was too early to discuss that project. He said fans had an idea what he did say. He was quoted as saying, "It is something that is obviously a difficult film, and you gotta see the business side of it, the economics of it, and then, of course, the depth and the script." But he assured people that things were happening at a good pace. He said he was happy but the journey was a long one.

Hrithik Roshan's body transformation for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan was a super strict diet and fitness regime for Fighter. The sight of him coming out of the shower proved that he is Bollywood's eternal Greek God. But the superstar had to put in immense efforts for the same. It seems he cut down on his entire social life. The actor went to bed at 9 pm daily. He said at times he did question himself on why was he being so hard on himself. Hrithik Roshan said now he is enjoying himself.

The hunk is also busy with WAR 2 that also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The 2019 film is one of his biggest hits. Fans absolutely loved his role as Kabir. Now, Ayan Mukerji has come on board for WAR 2. It is a part of the YRF Spy Universe. It is supposed to release on August 14, 2025.