Krithi Shetty-Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany brings back Anirudh Ravichander's 2015 classic Enakena Yaarum Illaye

Krithi Shetty's upcoming release Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has left her fans excited. Love Insurance Kompany which will be released this year, has been in news, courtesy the makers who are keeping the anticipation alive by dropping glimpses and nuggets, leaving the audiences wanting more. Following the positive response to Dheema and Pattuma, the makers of Love Insurance Kompany have unveiled the third musical offering, Enakena Yaarum Illaye. It was originally composed by Anirudh Ravichander in 2015 for the film Aakko. The track was successful in capturing audiences with its portrayal of profound heartbreak and longing. The track revolves around someone combating isolation after being left by the love of their life. It is now being reimagined for Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan's futuristic romance. For Krithi Shetty, LIK put forth a crucial moment in his already striking career trajectory. The actress has a confirmed a slate ahead, which includes Genie and her much-awaited Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in an action thriller. Her pairing with Pradeep Ranganathan in this sci fi romance set in 2040, has been successful in creating a massive buzz.

LIK has been successful in emerging as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. It has driven by the combined star power of Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan, along with director Vignesh Shivan's creative vision.

