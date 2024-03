Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are officially married now. The actress took to her Instagram and shared her wedding pictures with the Fukrey actor and they never looked so happy. Kriti looked like a super stunning bride in a pink lehenga and Pulkit was one handsome groom in a mint green sherwani. Kriti shared multiple pictures from her wedding with Pulkit and wrote, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You! Fans shower the love and congratulations to the newlywed and indeed they look so good with each other." Also Read - Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s wedding venue revealed; here’s where the couple will tie the knot

Pulkit Samrat’s wedding sherwani is unique

If you look closely at the wedding sherwani of the Fukrey actor there are few lines written in Hindi and we wonder what it is. Celebrities often add something special to their wedding attires but this is the first time when you see the groom taking the plunge and then it looks like these lines are special mention for his beloved wife Kriti Kharbanda.

Kriti Kharbanda a stunning and simple bride in pink

Look at her dazzling smile and the radiant glow. Kriti never shied away from going public about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat, and it looks like today she has finally had a permanent booking with him for a lifetime. Pulkit and Kriti are a perfect match made in heaven and their wedding pictures are just as beautiful as them.

Kriti and Pulkit got married in Delhi in an intimate ceremony and invited only a few people close to them and their families. The couple are no man and wife and their wedding pictures are going viral on the internet for all right reasons. They look just beautiful together.