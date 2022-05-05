's tale of link-ups continue. Of late, he has been associated with . The two are working together on Shehzada. Kriti Sanon had shared a video of the two on social media, and it went viral. Fans christened them as "Kariti". Everyone began wondering if the good-looking duo was dating in real life. Kriti Sanon spoke about the issue in an interview with a news portal. She said that such speculations arose out of people's need for information. Kriti Sanon said that she did not know if social media was a good thing or took society downhill. She said she was mixed feelings about it. Also Read - After Acharya debacle, Jr NTR fine-combing the script of his movie #NTR30 with Koratala Siva?

Kriti Sanon said that such gossip did not bother her anymore. In fact, she said that her life was boring, and not as spicy as it sounded on news headlines. She was quoted as saying, "I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be’." She agreed that being a celeb she was under constant scrutiny, and it was a part of the job. She said every headline was analysed on social media. Kriti Sanon said that such gossip was temporary and faded away soon. She believes that good and bad publicity is also temporary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma and more Lock Upp contestants on Salman Khan's show?

The actress has some interesting movies in her kitty like Shehzada, Ganapath, Bhediya and Adipurush. Kartik Aaryan has made headlines for his alleged relationships with and . He was linked to as well. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were together for some months before they called it quits. It seems they wanted to focus on their careers. Last year, it was said that Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan broke up rather acrimoniously which also affected the movie, . Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj and Anu twin in black on their FIRST DATE; MaAn fans go 'Uff' over their sizzling chemistry [READ TWEETS]