Kriti Sanon drops major scoop on her action film with Anurag Kashyap and fans will be damn excited!

is one of the leading names of the industry currently who looks at a packed 2022 with as many as 5 releases lined up. The young actress has proven her versatility time and again, carrying out roles across various genres. And apparently, the audience will get to see the actress performing action sequences in her upcoming project helmed by too. Talking about her upcoming project with Kashyap in a recent interview, Kriti says, " I would just say, It has got some Anurag Kashyap elements to it. It has got a little whacky story and I am very excited because it’s a one-piece kind of character. And there is a lot of action involved. I just started Ganapath and I have started enjoying the action. There is a lot of action in Anurag’s film also for which I'm excited about". Also Read - Varun Dhawan shattered as his driver dies of heart attack while accompanying him at a shoot [EXCLUSIVE]

The director had earlier taken to his social media, dropping the film's announcement unexpectedly. Also Read - Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar starrer gets postponed, to clash with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Seems like Kriti has really got her shoes tight for some action. It would definitely be really exciting to see the leading actress, performing action scenes in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and then in Anurag Kashyap's film. Other than these, next, she also has some other massive releases including 'Adipurush' with , 'Bachchan Pandey' with , 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff, 'Bhediya' with , and 'Shehzada' with . Also Read - Lara Dutta REVEALS what time co-stars Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan wake up – Read Deets