In 2014, Kriti Sanon marked her impressive Bollywood debut with Heropanti, and over the course of nine years in the film industry, she has rightfully earned a reputation as one of India's most versatile and prominent actors.

Today, Kriti stands at the pinnacle of her career, making her presence felt both on and off the silver screen. Her recent achievement, winning the Best Actress award at the 69th National Awards for her captivating performance in Mimi, released in 2021, adds yet another feather to her illustrious cap. In Mimi, Kriti brilliantly portrayed the role of a surrogate mother, earning accolades for her nuanced and heartfelt portrayal.

Following her National Award win, an elated Kriti shared her heartfelt feelings and how she celebrated this significant milestone in her life. "I was in the midst of a meeting when my phone began incessantly ringing. It was a moment of confusion for me as I rarely interrupt meetings to answer calls. However, this time, I felt compelled to step out and take the call. That's when I received the incredible news. I found myself frozen for a few precious seconds. Without hesitation, I told my manager to pause the meeting. I immediately rushed to my parents to share this remarkable news. There were hugs, tears, and a flood of emotions," she recounted.

In a charming gesture, Kriti and her family chose to celebrate this remarkable achievement with a pizza party at home. "In my household, impromptu celebrations are synonymous with ordering pizza," Kriti chuckled. "Whether it's New Year's Eve or a random occasion, we enjoy indulging in pizza. So, upon learning of my win, my mother suggested, 'let's order some pizzas.' I celebrated this moment wearing my pajamas, savoring pizza, with my parents by my side," Kriti fondly recalled.

As she reflected on this monumental triumph, the 33-year-old star, overwhelmed with gratitude, extended her heartfelt thanks to her well-wishers and expressed her profound faith in destiny. "I am immensely grateful to both my fans and the Almighty. My prayers have been answered. I maintain a diary where I document my life, dreams, and aspirations. After completing 'Mimi,' I wrote in my diary that I would win the National Award for my performance in this film, and that dream became a reality. I hope my win serves as an inspiration to all the boys and girls out there who hold countless dreams and aspire to turn them into reality," she concluded with heartfelt sincerity.

Kriti Sanon's journey from her Heropanti debut to her National Award triumph is a testament to her talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to her craft. Her win resonates not only as a personal milestone but as a source of inspiration for aspiring artists across the nation.